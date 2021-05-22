Some consider San Jac the Yankees of junior college. The school has been in the tournament so often it has its own cheering — and booing — sections. It also has also produced dozens of major leaguers, including Roger Clemens and Andy Pettitte. The Gators (48-13, No. 4 in the NJCAA baseball poll) will be making their record-extending 24th appearance in the series, with five national championships but none since 1990. Coach Tom Arrington, in his 21st season, has a team in the tournament for the 11th time with no titles but six losses in the final game.