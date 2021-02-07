Kadiatou Sissoko scored 13 points for the Golden Gophers (5-8, 4-7) with Sara Scalia and Klarke Sconiers adding 12 each.
Ohio State made 10 of 18 shots in the first quarter and forced six turnovers to take a 25-14 lead after one quarter. It was 39-30 at the half before the Buckeyes had runs of 15- and 7-straight points in the third quarter to go up by as much as 28. They were 10 of 21 from the field and forced seven turnovers in the third.
Minnesota, which shot 38%, had 25 turnovers Ohio State turned into 27 points. The Buckeyes shot 45.5% with nine 3s.
Ohio State plays at Wisconsin on Wednesday when Minnesota plays Illinois at home.
