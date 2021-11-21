Melody Kempton scored 16 points for Gonzaga (3-1), who beat the Cardinal when the teams last played in Spokane in 2018. A late shooting slump doomed the Bulldogs in this game.
Stanford leading scorer and rebounder Haley Jones, who had a triple-double in the previous game, did not play.
Gonzaga finished the first quarter on a 16-5 run to take a 23-13 lead. But Jump sank consecutive 3-pointers and a field goal, and Ashten Prechtel hit a pair of 3s to cut Gonzaga’s lead to 35-32 at halftime.
Two 3-pointers by Jump midway through the third lifted Stanford to a 42-40 lead, and the team hung on to go up 50-47 entering the fourth quarter.
Then, the teams swapped the lead a couple of times, and Belibi’s basket pushed Stanford’s lead to 56-52 with 5 minutes left. Gonzaga’s Eliza Hollingsworth and Kayleigh Truong made free throws to tie the game at 56 with 4:28 left.
Stanford took a 62-58 lead on Lexie Hull’s free throw, a Brink basket and a free throw by Lacie Hull.
Gonzaga, meanwhile, went cold, making just 1 of 9 field-goal attempts. But Cierra Walker of Gonzaga hit a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left to cut Stanford’s lead to 63-62.
Anna Wilson made a free throw for Stanford, Kaylynne Truong missed a 3-point attempt for Gonzaga and the Bulldogs trailed 64-62 with 4 seconds left. Stanford’s Lexie Hull sank a pair of free throws for the final score.
BIG PICTURE
Stanford: The Cardinal, who return 12 of 13 players from last year, showed grit in their first road game of the season. ... Stanford had split its previous four games against Gonzaga. ... Stanford was ranked No. 3 last week when Texas pushed them into 20 turnovers in a 61-56 upset.
Gonzaga: The Bulldogs had not lost at home since Feb. 16, 2019. ... The Bulldogs are forcing opponents into 15.7 turnovers per game.
UP NEXT
Stanford: Plays Indiana in the Baha Mar Hoops tournament in the Bahamas on Thursday.
Gonzaga: Plays Utah in the Rainbow Wahine Showcase in Hawaii on Friday.
___
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25