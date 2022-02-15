KC Ndefo had 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Peacocks (11-10, 9-5). Jaylen Murray added 10 points.
Daryl Banks III, who led the Peacocks in scoring coming into the matchup with 11 points per game, shot just 20% (1 of 5).
The Gaels improve to 2-0 against the Peacocks for the season. Iona defeated St. Peter’s 85-77 on Jan. 30.
