Juozapaitis and Maine host Brown

Maine Black Bears (4-1) at Brown Bears (1-4)
The Black Bears have gone 2-1 away from home. Maine is second in the America East giving up 63.2 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kino Lilly Jr. is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Bears. Paxson Wojcik is averaging 12.2 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 42.9% for Brown.
Kellen Tynes is averaging 16.6 points, four assists, 3.8 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Black Bears. Juozapaitis is averaging 15.8 points for Maine.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.