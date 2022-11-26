Juozapaitis leads Maine against Brown after 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maine Black Bears (4-1) at Brown Bears (1-4) Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Maine plays the Brown Bears after Gedi Juozapaitis scored 24 points in Maine’s 66-58 victory against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils. The Bears have gone 1-2 at home. Brown is sixth in the Ivy League in rebounding averaging 31.0 rebounds. Nana Owusu-Anane leads the Bears with 8.0 boards.

The Black Bears have gone 2-1 away from home. Maine ranks seventh in the America East with 30.0 rebounds per game led by Peter Filipovity averaging 6.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paxson Wojcik is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 12.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals. Kino Lilly Jr. is shooting 40.3% and averaging 14.2 points for Brown.

Kellen Tynes is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Black Bears. Juozapaitis is averaging 15.8 points for Maine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

