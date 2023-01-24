Juozapaitis leads Maine against UMass-Lowell after 21-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (17-4, 5-2 America East) at Maine Black Bears (7-12, 1-5 America East) Bangor, Maine; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Maine hosts the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Gedi Juozapaitis scored 21 points in Maine’s 78-57 victory against the Binghamton Bearcats. The Black Bears have gone 4-3 at home. Maine ranks eighth in the America East with 21.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Peter Filipovity averaging 4.2.

The River Hawks are 5-2 against conference opponents. UMass-Lowell is the top team in the America East with 40.7 points per game in the paint led by Max Brooks averaging 10.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juozapaitis is averaging 15.9 points for the Black Bears. Kellen Tynes is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

Everette Hammond is scoring 12.8 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the River Hawks. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly is averaging 11.4 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 62.7% over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 25.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

River Hawks: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

