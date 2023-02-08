Juozapaitis leads Maine against Vermont after 22-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Vermont Catamounts (13-10, 7-2 America East) at Maine Black Bears (10-13, 4-6 America East) Bangor, Maine; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maine -7.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Maine hosts the Vermont Catamounts after Gedi Juozapaitis scored 22 points in Maine's 84-49 victory over the UMBC Retrievers. The Black Bears have gone 6-3 at home. Maine is fifth in the America East scoring 70.1 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Catamounts are 7-2 against conference opponents. Vermont is 1-2 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juozapaitis is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, while averaging 15.5 points. Kellen Tynes is shooting 49.1% and averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

Dylan Penn is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Catamounts. Aaron Deloney is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 26.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

