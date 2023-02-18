Juozapaitis, Maine Black Bears square off against the Albany (NY) Great Danes

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-21, 2-11 America East) at Maine Black Bears (10-15, 4-8 America East) Orono, Maine; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maine -7.5; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) visits Maine in America East action Saturday. The Black Bears have gone 6-4 at home. Maine ranks fourth in the America East in team defense, giving up 69.2 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The Great Danes are 2-11 against America East opponents. Albany (NY) ranks eighth in the America East shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gedi Juozapaitis is averaging 15.1 points for the Black Bears. Kellen Tynes is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is scoring 15.5 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Great Danes. Jonathan Beagle is averaging 12.8 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 25.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Great Danes: 1-9, averaging 65.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

