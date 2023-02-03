Juozapaitis, Maine Black Bears square off against the UMBC Retrievers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMBC Retrievers (15-9, 5-4 America East) at Maine Black Bears (9-13, 3-6 America East) Orono, Maine; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Colton Lawrence and the UMBC Retrievers take on Gedi Juozapaitis and the Maine Black Bears in America East action. The Black Bears are 5-3 on their home court. Maine has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Retrievers have gone 5-4 against America East opponents. UMBC is fifth in the America East with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Yaw Obeng-Mensah averaging 2.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juozapaitis is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Black Bears. Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maine.

Matteo Picarelli averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Lawrence is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 25.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Retrievers: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

