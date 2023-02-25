Juozapaitis scores 19, Maine defeats Binghamton 71-67 in OT

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Gedi Juozapaitis’ 19 points helped Maine defeat Binghamton 71-67 in overtime on Saturday.
Armon Harried led the Bearcats (12-16, 8-7) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, eight rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Miles Gibson added 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks for Binghamton. In addition, Christian Hinckson had 12 points and eight rebounds.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.