BC (4-2, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) beat the Yellow Jackets for the first time since 2007, when Matt Ryan led the Eagles to a win in a matchup of ranked teams. Georgia Tech (2-4, 2-3) had won the last three meetings and had never lost in Alumni Stadium.
Sims also sneaked in for a 1-yard touchdown to make it 41-21, but the 15-play drive ate up almost half of the third quarter. Georgia Tech followed with its first defensive stop of the game (other than BC’s 0-play possession after receiving a punt to end the first half).
Then the Yellow Jackets allowed BC’s punt to roll to the 3 yard-line. On the next play, Jahmin Muse intercepted Sims at the 12 to set up David Bailey’s 4-yard touchdown run.
James Graham took over at quarterback on Georgia Tech’s next possession. Sims was 12 for 18 for 171 yards, two touchdowns and an interception; Graham completed six of 13 passes for 85 yards.
Bailey also ran for a 34-yard score, and CJ Lewis caught two TD passes for BC.
THE TAKEAWAY
Georgia Tech: Getting blown out by Clemson is to be expected, but a three-touchdown loss to Boston College is a sign of big trouble for the Yellow Jackets.
Boston College: The Eagles, who struggled to put away Texas State last month, had no problem this time against a weaker opponent.
UP NEXT
Georgia Tech: Hosts No. 3 Notre Dame on Saturday.
Boston College: At No. 1 Clemson on Saturday. The Eagles lost to the eventual national champions 59-7 last year.
