Justice and Santa Clara host Portland State

Portland State Vikings (5-5) at Santa Clara Broncos (8-3) Santa Clara, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara takes on the Portland State Vikings after Keshawn Justice scored 25 points in Santa Clara’s 75-64 loss to the San Jose State Spartans. The Broncos have gone 5-1 in home games. Santa Clara is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Vikings are 1-3 on the road. Portland State is fifth in the Big Sky shooting 34.1% from deep. Hayden Curtiss leads the Vikings shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandin Podziemski is averaging 19.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Broncos. Carlos Stewart is averaging 12.6 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the past 10 games for Santa Clara.

Jorell Saterfield averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Cameron Parker is averaging 15.1 points and 5.1 assists for Portland State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

