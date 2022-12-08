Justice has 18 in Santa Clara's 66-65 win vs. New Mexico St.

Justice was 6 of 12 shooting, including 4 for 9 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line for the Broncos (8-2). Brandin Podziemski scored 16 points while going 6 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line, and added seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Carlos Stewart recorded 16 points and shot 6 for 11 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line.