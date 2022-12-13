Justice leads Santa Clara against Portland State after 25-point showing

Portland State Vikings (5-5) at Santa Clara Broncos (8-3)
The Broncos have gone 5-1 at home. Santa Clara ranks sixth in the WCC with 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Brandin Podziemski averaging 7.8.
The Vikings are 1-3 on the road. Portland State scores 81.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Podziemski is averaging 19.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Broncos. Carlos Stewart is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.
Jorell Saterfield is averaging 16 points for the Vikings. Cameron Parker is averaging 15.1 points for Portland State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.