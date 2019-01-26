INDIANAPOLIS — Camron Justice sank five 3-pointers and scored 21 and Jaylen Minnett came off the bench to score 17, also sinking five 3s, to spark IUPUI to an 80-65 victory over Detroit Mercy on Saturday.

Justice made 7 of 11 shots, including 5 of 8 from beyond the arc, as the Jaguars (13-9, 5-4 Horizon League) shot 51 percent from the floor and 48 percent from distance. Justice has scored in double figures in 21 straight games. Minnett was 5 of 11 from distance and now has made at least one 3-pointer in 25 straight games. Freshman reserve Jack Hansen scored 15 and Evan Hall pitched in with 10 points and 10 rebounds for his second straight double-double and third of the season.

The Jaguars were trailing 17-16 when Minnett hit two free throws and back-to-back 3-pointers in a 10-0 run and IUPUI never trailed again. Justice’s layup with 92 seconds left in the first half gave IUPUI a 33-24 lead at intermission.

Freshman Willy Isiani topped the Titans (8-13, 5-4) with a career-high 20 points on 6-of-13 shooting from 3-point range. Josh McFolley finished with 19 points and five assists.

