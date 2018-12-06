INDIANAPOLIS — Camron Justice scored 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the floor and IUPUI rolled to a 95-64 victory over NAIA-member Indiana-Kokomo on Thursday night.

Justice nailed half of his six 3-point shots and added four rebounds, two assists and two steals for the Jaguars (6-3), who are off to their best start since the 2009-10 season. Justice fell two points shy of becoming the first Jaguar to score 20-plus in four straight games since Alex Young did it in 2012.

Reserve Ahmed Ismail finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, Elyjah Goss had 13 points and Jaylen Minnett scored 10 for IUPUI.

The Cougars hung tough in the first half and led 28-25 after Bryce Hudson’s 3-point play with 7:22 left. But Nick Rogers and Justice nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to ignite a 24-7 run that put IUPUI up 49-35 at halftime. The Cougars got no closer than nine points after intermission.

Akil McClain paced IU-Kokomo with 10 points.

