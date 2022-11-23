Justice scores 17 as Santa Clara knocks off Menlo 64-51

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Keshawn Justice’s 17 points helped Santa Clara defeat Menlo 64-51 on Wednesday night.
Corey Le’aupepe finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Oaks. Braydon Iuli added 10 points and two steals for Menlo. In addition, Kaito Williams had eight points.
The game was tied at 24 at halftime. Justice scored a team-high 14 points in the second half as Santa Clara pulled away.
