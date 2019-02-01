INDIANAPOLIS — Camron Justice made 5 of 7 from 3-point range and scored 26 points to help IUPUI knock off league-leading Northern Kentucky 83-77 on Friday night.

Nick Rogers made 1 of 2 free throws with 39 seconds left and Justice made all four from the foul line in the final 28 seconds to secure the win.

Jaylen Minnett added 18 points and Evan Hall had 14 for the Jaguars (14-9, 6-4 Horizon), who never trailed for the final 26 minutes.

The Norse rallied from an 11-point deficit early in the second half for a 58-all tie on Dantez Walton’s layup with 11:20 left in the game. But Minnett’s 3-pointer immediately put the Jaguars back in front for good.

Walton and Tyler Sharpe had 20 points each for the Norse (18-5, 8-2), who had a six-game winning streak snapped.

Northern Kentucky had its largest lead at 25-15, but IUPUI had a 14-3 run to take the lead before the six-minute mark of the first half.

