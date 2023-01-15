Justice scores 26, Santa Clara defeats Pacific 92-81

Justice was 8-of-19 shooting, including 6 for 15 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the foul line for the Broncos (15-5, 3-2 West Coast Conference). Carlos Stewart scored 21 points with three steals. Parker Braun pitched in with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Santa Clara took the lead with 6:36 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Justice led his team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them ahead 51-39 at the break.