Justin Herbert will lead No. 11 Oregon against No. 16 Auburn in the biggest game of college football’s first full weekend. (Tony Avelar/AP)

Here stands Justin Herbert, towering and shaggy-haired, chiseled and bashful, the big man on campus and the aw-shucks hometown boy. When you look at him, you see the sublime NFL prospect — 6-foot-6, 237 pounds, cannon right arm, surprisingly shifty — who deferred an eight-figure payday to try to restore Oregon football. When you look into him, you see the earnest underdog who rose to unexpected fame.

He often responds to questions by saying, “Yeah, that’s a really good point.” There’s a freshness to Herbert and the way he handles attention, but don’t mistake him for green. In the next moment, he’ll show his polish.

As a senior season of vast possibility and importance begins, he’s one of the most captivating figures in college football.

“He can be coy, so you have to know there’s more to him than he lets on,” said his father, Mark Herbert. “He’d rather kick your ass quietly and pick you up and say, ‘Hey, good game.’ ”

Even with his demeanor, Herbert will have a hard time doing anything quietly this season. It has become rare for quarterbacks with his talent and pro potential to stay in college through their senior season. There’s always the risk of injury and harming draft stock, but Herbert can compile a solid list of peers who preferred to be patient and still ended up as top-10 picks, including Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck, Matt Leinart and Jake Locker.

Now it is Herbert’s turn to attempt to have it all. He doesn’t just want to refine his skills. He hopes to lift a Ducks program aiming to prove its best years didn’t expire in 2014. On Saturday night, when No. 11 Oregon faces No. 16 Auburn at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex., Herbert will be featured, tested and scrutinized in the biggest game of the first full weekend of the 2019 season.



“You have to know there’s more to him than he lets on,” Mark Herbert said of his son, above. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

“It’s a great opportunity for us,” said Herbert, whose offense will face an Auburn defensive line widely regarded as the best in the nation. “It’ll be a big test.”

For the Herbert family, it’s even deeper than that. They love Oregon football. They live Oregon football. The family is so entwined with the program — maternal side, paternal side, de facto relatives — that it’s getting harder and harder to separate blood from pigskin. The relationship is only amplified by the quarterback’s journey from afterthought recruit to No. 6 on the depth chart to potential program-changer.

It takes 23 minutes for the Herberts to walk from the driveway of their rambler house to their Autzen Stadium seats. By now, all these generations later, they probably could make the trip blindfolded.

They know it by routine. They know it by heart.

The connection goes back to Herbert’s late grandfather, Rich Schwab, who played wide receiver at Oregon from 1960 to ’63. While playing for the Ducks, he became close friends with Dave Wilcox, a Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker whose son, Justin, another former Duck, is now the head coach at California. Their families essentially blended. Schwab, a connector, had a way of turning teammates into life mates.

On both sides of the family, Herbert learned about bonding through athletics and valuing the people around him. His paternal grandfather, Roger Herbert, ran track at Oregon State and also passed on his love of biology, which is Justin’s major. His father, Mark, played football and ran track at Montana. His older brother, Mitchell, was a wide receiver at Montana State. His younger brother, Patrick, is a freshman tight end at Oregon.

Growing up, Herbert played football, basketball and baseball. He didn’t believe in participating on travel teams or going to exclusive camps. He wanted to compete with his team. Ask what keeps him grounded, and he’ll talk about the camaraderie.

“I make sure to keep staying around my guys,” he said.

Consider his upbringing, and it’s no surprise that Herbert shunned turning pro to live this dream for one more year. He’s practical, too: He can get better. To last in the NFL, he has to get better.

Despite the Ducks’ 9-4 finish last season, Herbert showed some statistical regression, partly because his receivers were charged with a ridiculous 52 drops last season. That helps explain why Herbert’s completion percentage dipped from 67.5 as a sophomore to 59.4 as a junior. Cut those drops in half to a more reasonable 26 (two per game), and Herbert would have completed 65.8 percent of his throws.

The issue for Herbert isn’t overall accuracy. It’s the fine details: better touch on some throws, particularly deep passes; better placement; deeper understanding of defensive schemes; greater feel for when there’s opportunity to do more and when it’s wise to make the easy, short throw.

“I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t something in every category that we’ve tried to enhance,” Oregon offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo said of the work the coaching staff did with Herbert this offseason. “It’s a chance to get another run at him — mechanically, mentally, schematically.”

For all that Herbert has accomplished at Oregon, he has yet to put together that one magical season. He flashed as a freshman and eventually became an improbable starter. He went 6-2 as a sophomore, but a broken collarbone interrupted his season. Last season was really nice — 3,151 passing yards and 29 touchdowns — but he can be more consistent and efficient.

Herbert isn’t satisfied with being an intriguing prospect. He wants to be a great finished product. And he continues to prove he’s willing to work for it.

Three days before Christmas, Herbert sent a text message to his parents. “We have a meeting tomorrow,” he wrote. “Can you make it?”

The next day, Mark and Holly Herbert visited the football facility and sat with their son as well as Coach Mario Cristobal, Arroyo and a senior athletic administrator. They sensed Justin had made the most important decision of his young football career: Would he stay at Oregon or declare for the NFL draft? They didn’t know, however. There was no big family discussion, no agent woo sessions, no hashing out a list of pros and cons. Nothing.

“We never talked about it,” Mark Herbert said. “Not one time.”

The parents trusted their son, but the unknown added tension to the moment. Then, with everyone at the table, the Herberts all made eye contact. Justin smiled. His folks smiled back knowingly. The suspense was over. The nonverbal confirmation made for the most unassuming announcement ever.

Despite being hailed as the top quarterback prospect and possible No. 1 pick, Herbert was coming back to Oregon. In reality, there was no other choice.

And so now, for another fall, the Herbert family can walk over to Autzen and watch their blood lead their team. They don’t take it for granted.

“It’s a surreal walk,” Mark Herbert said. “I walk and I just smile and think, ‘Wow, I’m going to see my son play at Oregon.’ ”

It takes 23 minutes for the dream to come to life again, 23 minutes to retrace this legacy from Grandpa Schwab to little brother Patrick, 23 minutes to envision Justin making the Ducks special again.

Yeah, he could walk it blindfolded.

