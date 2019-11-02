McMillan was 12 of 16 for 184 yards passing and added 73 yards rushing. Stephon Huderson ran for 100 yards on seven carries and Willie Langham scored on a fumble recovery for Tulane.

AD

Smith was 17-of-33 passing for 270 yards and threw a touchdown pass for the Golden Hurricane.

The Green Wave took a 17-13 lead late in the second quarter on McMillan’s 1-yard TD run. Following the ensuing kickoff, Smith threw a pass to Josh Johnson, who then fumbled the ball on P.J. Hall’s hit. Langham scooped it up and ran untouched into the end zone.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD