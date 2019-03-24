As the final seconds ticked down on Virginia Tech’s 67-58 win over Liberty on Sunday night, Justin Robinson dribbled the clock out near the sideline so he could share the moment with his coach. Buzz Williams smiled and whispered something to his star point guard, then tapped him on the head a couple of times before the buzzer sounded.

The bond between Robinson and Williams had been one of the central storylines during this first weekend of the NCAA tournament, and it was one the pivotal reasons why the Hokies are advancing to the Sweet 16.

Robinson finished with 13 points and four assists on Sunday and made a string of crucial plays down the stretch as his team overcame a halftime deficit and took control of the upset-minded Flames.

Forward Kerry Blackshear finished with 19 points and nine rebounds and Ahmed Hill added 14 for the fourth-seeded Hokies (26-8), who will meet No. 1 seed Duke in the East Region semifinals on Friday at Capital One Arena in Washington.

The 12th-seeded Flames, who upset Mississippi State on Friday for the first NCAA tournament victory in program history, finished with a 29-7 record.

Virginia Tech closed the first half by hitting four of its last five shots, including a three-pointer from Hill with three seconds remaining to pull within three at the break. Liberty made seven three-pointers in the first half, including four from reserve guard Darius McGhee.

McGhee, a 5-foot-9 freshman, led Liberty with with 15 points, twice his season average, on five three-pointers.

But the Hokies made defensive adjustments and used an 11-0 run midway through the second half, capped by an acrobatic layup by Robinson for a 52-44 lead with 10:20 remaining.

After McGee had hit another deep triple to help close Liberty’s deficit, Robinson made another crucial basket with just under seven minutes remaining to push the lead to 54-49. Nickeil Alexander-Walker extended the lead to seven with another layup with 4:04 remaining, and guard Ahmed Hill converted a three-point play to make it 59-50 with just over three minutes left.

Liberty pulled within 59-54 on a three-pointer from guard Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz with 2:21 remaining. But Robinson responded with a pull-up jumper on the next possession, and Pacheco-Ortiz couldn’t convert a runner in the lane on the next trip. Virginia Tech sealed it a few moments later on a layup by Kerry Blackshear.