The 13-member selection committee is comprised mostly of sitting athletic directors along with former players and coaches. Each Power Five conference is represented by an active athletic director.
With Texas in the process of leaving the conference, the Big 12 nominated Taylor to replace Del Conte, the CFP said.
Taylor has been athletic director at Kansas State since 2017. He also served a long tenure as AD at FCS powerhouse North Dakota State and in between was a deputy athletic director at Iowa.
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta will serve as the selection committee chairman for a second consecutive season.
