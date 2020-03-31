All told, Southwell has been part of 142 victories and two Big 12 titles with the Wildcats. He is one of six players in school history to be part of a title team as both a player and coach, a list that includes Bill Guthridge and Lon Kruger.
Southwell also helped coach USA Basketball’s under-19 team at the World Cup, where the Americans won the gold medal.
