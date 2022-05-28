K-State eliminates Texas Tech 6-5 in 11 with squeeze bunt

ARLINGTON, Texas — Cole Johnson scored on a squeeze bunt by Josh Nicoloff in the 11th inning and seventh-seeded Kansas State stayed alive in the Big 12 Tournament with a 6-5 victory over second-seeded Texas Tech on Friday night.
First baseman Dylan Phillips came on to pitch a perfect ninth with two strikeouts for his eighth save.
Kansas State had tied the game in the top of the ninth on a two-out, bases-loaded wild pitch. The Wildcats were 0 for 24 when trailing after eight innings.
The Red Raiders (37-20) beat K-State (29-28) 5-3 to open the tournament before losing to Oklahoma. The Wildcats now face the third-seeded Sooners on Saturday, needing two wins to make the championship game.
K-State jumped on top with three runs in the second inning with Nick Goodwin hitting a solo home run and Justin Mitchell a two-run single.
A three-run sixth put Texas Tech on top with Ty Coleman’s two-run double the big hit.
After the Wildcats tied the game in the seventh, Dillon Carter followed Parker Kelly’s double to make it 5-4 for Texas Tech.
