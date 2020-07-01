The school also said Wednesday that student-athletes, coaches and staff would undergo mandatory diversity and inclusion training that includes monthly town hall sessions; redoubling efforts to recruit applicants from diverse backgrounds for staff and coaching positions; utilize home games to support the Black Lives Matter movement; highlight Black History Month; and provide transportation to student-athletes to voting locations on Election Day.
Last Thursday, one month after Floyd died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on the Black handcuffed man’s neck for nearly eight minutes, student Jaden McNeil tweeted: “Congratulations to George Floyd on being drug free for an entire month!”
University officials have said they are exploring their options for action after the tweet.
