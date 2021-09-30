Carlton Linguard and Logan Landers also will take on extra minute this season.
Kansas State, which opens practice this week, is coming off back-to-back losing seasons that have Weber’s future in limbo.
But the Wildcats return four of their top five scorers and brought in Massoud from Wake Forest, Mark Smith from Missouri and Markquis Nowell from Arkansas-Little Rock to provide some immediate help.
