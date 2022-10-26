K-State QB Martinez among 15 finalists for academic Heisman

Finalists are chosen from all levels of college football by the National Football Foundation and earn an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship.

IRVING, Texas — Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell were among 15 players named finalists Wednesday for the William V. Campbell Trophy, given to college football’s top scholar-athlete.

The winner will be announced Dec. 6 at the NFF’s College Football Hall of Fame banquet in Las Vegas and receive an additional $7,000 scholarship and the Campbell Trophy. Candidates are judged on accomplishments and leadership qualities shown on the field and in the classroom and community.