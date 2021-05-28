Dylan Phillips also homered in the third inning for Kansas State, before breaking it open in the fourth. Phillips’ 16th home run tied the Cats’ single-season record.
Thompson’s double came with two outs, followed by Cole Johnson’s RBI single and a bases-loaded walk to make it 7-0.
Tyler Eckberg (5-5) pitched five innings of scoreless relief for Kansas State, striking out six.
Texas Tech (36-15) scored both runs in the bottom of the fourth. Cole Stilwell had an RBI double, and Nate Rombach walked, leading to a Cole Stilwell run.
Micah Dallas (4-3) allowed six runs in 3 2/3 innings.