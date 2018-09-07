MANHATTAN, Kan. — Soon after Gene Taylor arrived at Kansas State, the new athletic director began quietly speaking with coaches, staff and athletes to ascertain what they needed to remain competitive in the Big 12.

In terms of facilities, the result is a $200 million-plus master plan unveiled Friday.

The school partnered with architectural firm HOK to develop the plan, which is highlighted by a new football training complex and extensive renovations to Bramlage Coliseum. The plan will touch each of the school’s 16 sports programs, ranging from soccer and baseball to tennis and golf.

“Our goal is to provide our teams the best facilities they need to compete for championships while doing so in a manner that makes sense for K-State, both financially and practically,” Taylor said.

The renovations and new construction, which come on the heels of about $200 million already poured into Bill Snyder Family Stadium, will come from private donations. That means the timeline for completing them is somewhat fluid, because it will depend on how quickly the school can raise the money.

Taylor is hopeful all the projects will be complete within 15 years.

There is already $20 million in work being done to the baseball and soccer complex, which sits near the football stadium, and a $4 million project to enhance the RV Christian Track complex. Those projects will continue while fundraising begins on the work unveiled Friday:

— Bill Snyder Family Stadium will undergo $29 million in renovations to the south end zone, where the stadium abuts the basketball arena. There will be new club and premium seating, upgraded restrooms and concessions and new video boards that better match the renovated north end zone.

— Bramlage Coliseum will undergo $85 million in work that includes a new entry plaza, new concourse and tiered chair-back seating. The basketball arena has been touched up over the years, but at more than 30 years old is starting to show its age.

— The football program will get a $24.5 million indoor practice facility and outdoor field adjacent to the stadium. The current indoor complex will then undergo $12 million in renovations and become home to the men’s and women’s track and field programs.

— The volleyball program will get a $17.5 million stadium near the current baseball stadium. The program has played on campus in Ahearn Fieldhouse, but the old basketball arena has become outdated.

— Next to the new volleyball arena will be a $13 million Olympic performance training facility that can be used by athletes in several sports. Both of those facilities will be near the Brandeberry Indoor Complex, the longtime home of the track and field program, which will get a $4.5 million facelift.

— Elsewhere, the Wildcats’ new women’s soccer program will get a $5.5 million practice pavilion, the tennis program will get a $14.5 million indoor practice facility, and a new golf complex at Colbert Hills will be built for the men’s and women’s golf teams.

“We are excited about the future of K-State Athletics and anxious to begin meeting with prospective donors to determine our next steps,” Taylor said in a statement. “Once that has been determined, we will move forward with announcing and providing more details on our first priority of this master plan.”

