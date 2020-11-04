AJ Mayer was 16 of 24 for 212 yards passing with three touchdowns for Miami. Jack Coldiron had two TD catches and Jalen Walker had one.
Plitt was 19-of-32 passing for 309 yards with a touchdown pass. Caleb Huntley ran 21 times for 131 yards, including touchdown runs of 45 and 18 yards for the Cardinals.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no fans were allowed inside 24,286-seat Yager Stadium.
