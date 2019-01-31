Before the Maryland women’s basketball team tipped off against Wisconsin on Thursday, freshman center Shakira Austin and junior Kaila Charles grooved to a blaring soundtrack at Xfinity Center. When guard Sara Vujacic checked in during the second quarter after a wobbly first period, she wasted no time stepping into a three-pointer to put Maryland up three. And when Blair Watson sealed a lengthy run in the third quarter with a pair of free throws, senior Brianna Fraser turned and winked at a friend sitting on the baseline.

The Terps were a picture of confidence against the Badgers, from the time they jogged on the court to warm up until the final whistle in a 75-57 victory, their fourth Big Ten win in a row.

“It was kind of a sluggish first half for us, but to be able to see the response and the dominance — we want to continue to have that consistency amongst our program every time we step out on the floor,” Coach Brenda Frese said.

Every player on the roster scored during the Terps’ pit stop in College Park before they head back on the road to face Illinois on Monday.

It was a game played almost perfectly to Frese’s liking, aside from a slower first half that still ended with a 35-27 Maryland lead. The Terps scored in transition with 18 fast break points, out-rebounded the Badgers (11-11, 2-8 Big Ten) and stifled Wisconsin on defense, forcing their opponents into shooting 36.5 percent.

Maryland (19-2, 8-2) improved to 7-0 against the Badgers.

“It’s who we are, when you look at how fast and athletic and when we get both our guards and our bigs spreading the floor. We have so many weapons,” Frese said. “When you look at our ability to kick ahead and make plays, [scoring in transition] just comes easier for us, and it’s obviously how we’re built as a team. We have to continue to wear teams out, that’s where you see that separation in the second half.”

The Terps were in control for almost the entire game — Wisconsin led for 84 seconds — but truly doused the Badgers’ hopes for an upset in the third quarter, when Maryland responded to Wisconsin narrowing the deficit to five with a 10-4 run.

Charles had four points off two Badgers’ turnovers and two assists in that stretch as she took over the second half.

The junior led the team with 22 points, shot 8-for-10 from the field and 6-for-7 from the free throw line in a follow-up of her season-high 25-point performance at Indiana on Sunday. She tied Channise Lewis with a team-high four assists.

“Basically, just to lock in,” Charles said, when asked about the team’s mind-set in the third-quarter run. “We knew that when we locked in and played together and were more aggressive and intense on defense it would lead to our offense . . . It created more opportunities to run the floor and create shots.”

Imani Lewis led three Wisconsin scorers in double figure with 14 points s as the Badgers missed out on securing back-to-back Big Ten wins for the first time this season. They beat Nebraska, 70-69, at the buzzer on Sunday to snap a six-game losing streak.

For Maryland, Watson backed up Charles with 11 points. Austin added 11 points and a team-high 10 rebounds for her third double-double against a Big Ten opponent after a shaky start to conference play.

“It’s really just more about me having more rhythm and our team being more comfortable,” Austin said.

The Terps looked settled and focused enough Thursday that Frese rotated through every player on her roster. Vujacic had six points off two-threes in 13 minutes as Frese continues to work the junior from Slovenia into the offense more to extend the team’s bench for second half of the Big Ten schedule and the postseason.

Frese, in her 17th season, likes the adjustments her team is making. But she was also keen to issue the reminder that the Terps have No. 17 Rutgers, No. 13 Iowa, Northwestern, Purdue and Illinois — all teams in the top-half of the Big Ten standings — looming on the schedule.

“Especially now that we’re in the second half of the season, I love the confidence we’re growing with,” Frese said. “Big picture, we want to be playing three games in three days for the Big Ten tournament, and to be able to do that, we have to have this kind of depth. So to be able to see Blair Watson come back tonight and play the way she did, Sara V. is every game getting more and more confident, we have to be able to have that.

“We’re growing as a team . . . but we also know what’s in front of us, with the top half of the league is waiting for us in home and road games. For us, as long as we keep putting our head down and going to work, great things are in store.”