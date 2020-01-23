Maryland opened the game with a 10-0 run and led the entire way, going into the break with a 40-27 lead. The Illini (10-9, 1-7) twice cut the deficit to nine early in the third quarter, but Maryland led by double digits for the rest of the second half.
The Terrapins outrebounded Illinois 19-7 on the offensive glass and 52-35 overall.
Ali Andrews scored 20 points and Petra Holesinska had 14 points for Illinois, which has lost three in a row.
