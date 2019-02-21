Maryland’s Kaila Charles battles for position against Minnesota forward Taiye Bello (5) and Irene Garrido Perez during the second half of the Terrapins’ 71-69 win Thursday. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

It takes a fair amount of gusto to upstage Brenda Frese and Lindsay Whalen.

In a game that was supposed to be all about Frese and Whalen’s first meeting as opposing coaches 17 years after the two brought Minnesota women’s basketball back to national relevance as a coach-player duo, Kaila Charles stole the show, sparking a stunning 9-0 run in the game’s final 50 seconds to lift Maryland to a 71-69 win.

Charles tied the game with a fierce driving layup with six seconds to play after the Terps had whittled Minnesota’s seven-point lead to two. And it was Charles, after freshman center Shakira Austin tipped the Golden Gophers’ inbound pass, who drove for a layup again with less than a second left to secure a win for No. 8 Maryland, earning it a double-bye into the Big Ten tournament.

“This ranks up there when you talk about an incredible, special win for us,” Frese said. “ … I said this in the locker room: You always want that to play out the way it did for Kaila tonight.”

Charles led Maryland (24-3, 13-3 Big Ten) with a season-high 29 points, 21 coming in the second half — just one game after she was held to just two at Iowa.

Freshman guard Taylor Mikesell added 15 points as the only other Terps’ player to score in double figures, and Austin had a team-high 13 rebounds in addition to her big tip at the end. The only damper on Maryland’s otherwise memorable night was that senior forward Brianna Fraser left the game with a sprained ankle in the first quarter and is day-to-day, according to the team.

“When [Austin] deflected it, I saw the ball and I was just like ‘Go get it,’ ” Charles said. “I knew we had four or five seconds, I was just trying to get to the rim, maybe draw a foul, and it went in. That was it!”

Before Charles played fourth-quarter hero, Whalen was on her way to authoring the biggest win of her inaugural season as coach at her alma mater.

She brought Minnesota (19-8, 8-8) to Xfinity Center riding a six-game win streak that tied for the second-longest streak in program history — one win shy of the longest streak, which Whalen led as a junior point guard — and the Golden Gophers led for all but 69 seconds.

Minnesota led by 16 points midway through the third quarter but buckled late in the face of Maryland’s defense. The Golden Gophers committed seven turnovers in the fourth quarter, including three in the final minute, each of which produced points for the Terrapins.

“Not our best,” Whalen said. “Give them credit. They out-physicaled us in a couple possessions. It comes down to making those plays in the last minute. End-of-game execution. Obviously, we have to work on that.”

Whalen was just as fiery after the game as she was stalking the sidelines across the court from Frese. The four-time WNBA champion with the Minnesota Lynx is known for competitiveness, just as she was when she played under Frese for one season at Minnesota. Plenty of coaches are happy, in their postgame news conferences, to have almost beaten Maryland in College Park.

Whalen was not one of those coaches.

“I told them nights like this really sting, and it should hurt,” Whalen said. “It should hurt, right? Because we put so much into it this last stretch. We have two games left and onward from here. It’s a good team that beat us, but we’ve given everything we have.”

Frese and Whalen worked together, in the 2001-02 season, when Whalen was just a sophomore and Frese was tasked with taking over a Golden Gophers team that won eight games the previous year. Frese, with her feisty point guard at the helm, led Minnesota to a 22-8 record and the second round in the NCAA tournament before leaving for Maryland.

Thursday’s reunion was 17 years in the making, and it was dramatic from the start — if only because the Golden Gophers got the jump on the Terps and looked like they weren’t going to let go.

Minnesota had a 15-7 lead midway through the first quarter thanks in large part to a porous Maryland defense that seemed to have carried over from the second half of the Terps’ loss to Iowa on Sunday. On offense, Maryland suffered a scoring drought that lasted nearly three minutes before Sara Vujacic hit a three to make it 17-10.

“I thought we were flat to start the game, I thought we were really flat,” Frese said. “I don’t know if that was the snow day that we had yesterday, we laid around a little bit too much maybe . . . missing so many layups, which is again, very uncharacteristic of us, I thought it kind of fed into our psyche a little bit.”

Shortly after Vuajcic’s deep ball, Fraser landed under the basket and injured her ankle. She walked off the court and into the locker room without assistant but returned after a spell with ice on her ankle and crutches in hand.

Losing Fraser, the Terps’ most physical defender and the team’s lone senior, didn’t help Maryland’s defense. Minnesota moved confidently in the paint, outscoring the Terp’s 20-12 there in the first half, and Destiny Pitts hammered Maryland from the perimeter when her team couldn’t find a way into the lane.

Pitts led Minnesota with 24 points, 19 of which came in the first half, and Kenisha Bell had 23.

“[Whalen] has instilled a ton of confidence in her team, I thought they were tremendous with their game plan and how aggressive they were when they attacked us off the bounce,” Frese said. “Tough way to lose when you’re going against a former player that you’ve coached, but again, once the ball’s tipped, you’ve got two really competitive people on the sidelines that are trying to match.”