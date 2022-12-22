Kalkbrenner has 19 as Creighton takes down Butler 78-56

Kalkbrenner shot 8 of 9 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line for the Bluejays (7-6). Baylor Scheierman added 14 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, and he also had eight rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. Arthur Kaluma shot 4 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds. The Bluejays snapped a six-game skid.