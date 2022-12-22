Kalkbrenner has 19 as Creighton takes down Butler 78-56

OMAHA, Neb. — Ryan Kalkbrenner had 19 points in Creighton’s 78-56 victory against Butler on Thursday night.
Chuck Harris led the way for the Bulldogs (8-5) with 14 points. Butler also got nine points and two steals from Jayden Taylor.
Creighton led Butler 40-34 at the half, with Scheierman (12 points) their high scorer before the break. Creighton outscored Butler by 16 points over the final half, while Kalkbrenner led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.
