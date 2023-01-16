Kalkbrenner leads Creighton against Butler after 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Creighton Bluejays (10-8, 4-3 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-8, 3-5 Big East) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Creighton visits the Butler Bulldogs after Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 21 points in Creighton’s 73-67 win over the Providence Friars. The Bulldogs have gone 8-2 in home games. Butler is third in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.3 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The Bluejays are 4-3 in conference games. Creighton ranks fifth in the Big East with 35.1 rebounds per game led by Baylor Scheierman averaging 8.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simas Lukosius is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.1 points. Chuck Harris is shooting 43.8% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

Ryan Nembhard is averaging 11.2 points and 5.4 assists for the Bluejays. Scheierman is averaging 13.4 points and 8.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Bluejays: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

