Kamateros and South Dakota host UMKC

UMKC Kangaroos (11-19, 7-10 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (11-18, 6-11 Summit) Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota plays the UMKC Kangaroos after Tasos Kamateros scored 20 points in South Dakota's 82-70 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles. The Coyotes have gone 7-6 in home games. South Dakota averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 4- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Kangaroos are 7-10 against Summit opponents. UMKC has an 8-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kruz Perrott-Hunt is averaging 14 points for the Coyotes. Kamateros is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

Rayquawndis Mitchell is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Kangaroos, while averaging 17.6 points. Shemarri Allen is shooting 39.5% and averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 63.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

