Kamateros leads South Dakota against North Dakota after 23-point outing

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (7-17, 1-10 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (11-13, 6-6 Summit)
The Coyotes are 7-4 in home games. South Dakota is 6-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Fightin’ Hawks are 1-10 against conference opponents. North Dakota has a 3-11 record against teams over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kruz Perrott-Hunt is scoring 13.9 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Coyotes. Kamateros is averaging 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Dakota.
B.J. Omot is scoring 11.5 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Fightin’ Hawks. Matt Norman is averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games for North Dakota.
LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.
Fightin’ Hawks: 1-9, averaging 67.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.
