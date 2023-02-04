Kamateros leads South Dakota against North Dakota after 23-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (7-17, 1-10 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (11-13, 6-6 Summit) Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota -6.5; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota faces the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Tasos Kamateros scored 23 points in South Dakota’s 71-62 victory over the North Dakota State Bison.

The Coyotes are 7-4 in home games. South Dakota is 6-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 1-10 against conference opponents. North Dakota has a 3-11 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kruz Perrott-Hunt is scoring 13.9 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Coyotes. Kamateros is averaging 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

B.J. Omot is scoring 11.5 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Fightin’ Hawks. Matt Norman is averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 1-9, averaging 67.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

