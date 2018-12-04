VALPARAISO, Ind. — Brandon Kamga hit a jumper with a second left to give High Point a 55-53 win at Valparaiso on Tuesday night.

The Panthers bounced back from a 70-69 loss at Eastern Kentucky on a last-second 3-pointer Saturday.

Valparaiso (5-4) rallied from a seven-point deficit with under three minutes left. Bakari Evelyn knocked down a jumper and Javon Freeman scored at the basket with 1:24 left to get Crusaders within three and Ryan Fazekas hit a 3-pointer with :19 left to tie the game at 53-53.

Jahaad Proctor led the Panthers (4-5) with 19 points and Kamga added another 16. High Point shot 24 of 56 from the floor (42.9 percent), but was just 2 of 13 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Derrik Smits scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Valparaiso, which shot 18 of 55 from the field (32.7 percent), including 3 of 22 from distance.

