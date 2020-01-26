FULLERTON, Calif. — Brandon Kamga matched his career high with a season-high 27 points as Cal State Fullerton scored the last seven points of the game to defeat Cal State Northridge 82-75 on Saturday night.

Lamine Diante’s 3-pointer with 1:28 to play pulled Northridge into a 75-75 tie with 1:28 to play. Diane was called for a foul at 1:06 and the for Matadors where also given a technical foul. The Titans cashed in with two free each from Jackson Rowe and Kamga.