Ferron Flavors Jr. had 19 points for the Lancers (14-6, 4-2), whose four-game win streak was snapped. Milan Acquaah added 14 points. Zach Pirog had 12 points.
Kansas City plays Crowley’s Ridge College at home on Monday. California Baptist plays Utah Valley on the road on Wednesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.