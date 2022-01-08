Tavy Diggs scored 17 points off the bench for the Horned Frogs (4-6, 0-1).
The Cyclones held Iowa State to 4-of-18 shooting in the first quarter to take a 20-10 lead. Joens had 11 points in the second quarter and the lead was 38-18.
TCU finished shooting 20 of 73 (27%) with Diggs going 8 of 16. The Horned Frogs were 2 of 9 from the foul line while Iowa State was 21 of 24.
_____
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25