Jhivvan Jackson had 21 points for the Roadrunners (0-3). Luka Barisic added 11 points with Keaton Wallace chipping in 10 points. Wallace drained two 3s to establish a school record 201 shots made from long distance in his career.

Oakland faces Southern Illinois on Sunday. UTSA faces Delaware on Sunday.

