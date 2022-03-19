The Jayhawks are 14-4 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas ranks second in the Big 12 in rebounding with 35.1 rebounds. David McCormack leads the Jayhawks with 7.1 boards.

The Bluejays are 12-7 in Big East play. Creighton has a 6-1 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dajuan Harris is averaging 5.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jayhawks. Ochai Agbaji is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Ryan Hawkins is averaging 13.8 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Bluejays. Alex O’Connell is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 68.7 points, 39.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

