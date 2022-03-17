The Jayhawks are 14-4 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas is the top team in the Big 12 with 37.2 points in the paint led by Christian Braun averaging 7.5.

The Tigers are 13-5 in SWAC play. Texas Southern ranks sixth in the SWAC shooting 31.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dajuan Harris is averaging 5.2 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jayhawks. Ochai Agbaji is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

John Walker III is scoring 9.9 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Tigers. Bryson Etienne is averaging 8.4 points over the past 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 76.2 points, 39.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

