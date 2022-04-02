The Wildcats are 16-4 against Big East teams. Villanova is seventh in the Big East with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Eric Dixon averaging 3.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dajuan Harris is averaging 5.4 points and 4.2 assists for the Jayhawks. Ochai Agbaji is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Story continues below advertisement

Collin Gillespie is averaging 15.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats. Jermaine Samuels is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 74.6 points, 40.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 63.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points.

___