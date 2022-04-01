The Wildcats are 16-4 in Big East play. Villanova leads the Big East shooting 35.7% from deep. Eric Dixon leads the Wildcats shooting 51.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ochai Agbaji is averaging 18.9 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Jalen Wilson is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Story continues below advertisement

Collin Gillespie is scoring 15.6 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats. Jermaine Samuels is averaging 9.3 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Villanova.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 74.6 points, 40.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 63.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points.

___