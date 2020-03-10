Baylor sophomore guard Jared Butler, TCU senior guard Desmond Bane and forward Kristian Doolittle, Oklahoma’s only senior, were the other first-team selections.
Baylor’s Scott Drew was picked as coach of the year. Before dropping three of their last five games, the No. 5 Bears had set a Big 12 record by winning 23 games in a row. The Big 12 runner-ups were the nation’s No. 1 team for five weeks in a row before a home loss to Kansas on Feb. 22 ended their winning streak.
Azubuike is the only Big 12 player averaging a double-double at 13.7 points and 10.5 rebounds a game, and is the national leader making 74.8% of his field goal attempts (181 of 242). Dotson is the league’s top scorer at 18.1 points a game.
Bane, the league’s top 3-point shooter with 2.9 a game while making 44.1% of his attempts, is second in the Big 12 with 16.6 points a game. Butler is the third-leading scorer at 16.0 points a game, including 2.6 made 3-pointers a game. Doolittle, a 6-7 forward, averages 15.8 points and 8.9 rebounds a game.
Texas Tech freshman guard Jahmi’us Ramsey (15.0 ppg) was the AP newcomer of the year, and among the second-team selections with Kansas junior guard Marcus Garrett, West Virginia freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe and Baylor teammates Freddie Gillespie and MaCio Teague.
The 2020 AP All-Big 12 team, with players listed with school, classification, height, weight, class and hometown (”u-” denotes unanimous selections):
FIRST TEAM
u-Udoka Azubuike, Kansas, Sr., 7-0, 270, Delta, Nigeria.
u-Devon Dotson, Kansas, So., 6-2, 185, Charlotte, North Carolina.
Desmond Bane, TCU, Sr., 6-6, 215, Richmond, Indiana.
Jared Butler, Baylor, So., 6-3, 190, Reserve, Louisiana.
Kristian Doolittle, Oklahoma, Sr., 6-7, 232, Edmond, Oklahoma.
SECOND TEAM
Marcus Garrett, Kansas, Jr., 6-5, 195, Dallas.
MaCio Teague, Baylor, Jr. 6-3, 195, Cincinnati.
Freddie Gillespie, Baylor, Sr., 6-9, 245, St. Paul, Minnesota.
Jahmi’us Ramsey, Texas Tech, Fr., 6-4, 195, Arlington, Texas.
Oscar Tshiebwe, West Virginia, Fr., 6-9, 258, Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Coach of the year — Scott Drew, Baylor.
Player of the year — Udoka Azubuike, Kansas.
Newcomer of the year — Jahmi’us Ramsey, Texas Tech.
