The Jayhawks’ 62-58 fight through Kansas State on Saturday didn’t gut that notion even if it did look ungainly enough that Coach Bill Self rated his offense “so poor.” But No. 2 Baylor lost at TCU. No. 1 Kansas ran its record in 2020 to 16-1 and its record in its last 14 games to 14-0. Everything looked clearer. Self saw Kansas suddenly atop the Big 12 standings by one game and said, “To think that we could, going into last Saturday [at Baylor], be a game back and now a game up, is something I wouldn’t have imagined.”

Even in a little bruise-fest here when the 7-foot Udoka Azubuike hurt his ankle and left for a while, the Jayhawks (26-3) had the 25 points from their dazzling blur of a guard, Devon Dotson, and that defense.

In short, they had enough avenues for attaining victory that one has to see March as a chance for them to raise a banner after April in Atlanta, just as one has to see the chance for that banner to return to the ground and to a storage unit thereafter, given how last fall the NCAA was an undesired pen pal with Kansas.

March, always rich with questions, could teem with fresh ones.

How might a banner-lowering ceremony look?

Would it be attended only by snarks, realists and that rare breed of fans valuing truth?

Given the raunchy history of American college sports, why haven’t there been more banner-lowering ceremonies?

And, most crucially: What kind of food ought one serve?

Kansas and Kansas State held another of their lovefests on Saturday shortly after noon, here west of Topeka and beyond a highway that goes to show how the best way to get a highway named for you is beat the stuffing out of a lot of loathsome rivals in college football games. (It’s the Bill Snyder Highway.) Before the game, the Kansas State students arrived, and some held up large letters reading “FBI,” an attempt to remind their cherished rivals of their potential booking in the NCAA penitentiary.

A cluster of male students about four rows up wore FBI caps.

One of those also wore sunglasses.

What a lovely touch.

Just after the national anthem, all the players convened at midcourt, for a handshake en masse. That signaled there would be no more of the brawling that marred their last meeting, on Jan. 21 in Lawrence, and that nobody would be getting a 12-game suspension (that would be Silvio De Sousa, whose 11th game suspended came Saturday).

Said Self, “My sports supervisor, Sean Lester, and I talked about it and we both thought it’d be a very good idea, so we approached K-State about it and I think they concurred. What happened over there at our place was an embarrassment to both teams, both schools, and certainly no place for it.”

“Obviously,” Kansas State Coach Bruce Weber said, “the first one ended in not a special moment in Kansas State-Kansas history,” a take agreeable to everyone with the possible exception of those hoping to coax people into watching televised highlights.

Kansas State, which made the final eight of the NCAA tournament in 2018 and won the Big 12 in 2019, began this one thudding through one of those skids that can befall non-kingdoms: with a 9-19 record since opening night and 2-14 record since New Year’s Day. The arena, Bramlage, draws 12,528. This game drew 9,003.

But it’s a rivalry, so it stayed thick throughout. The senior Azubuike, justly cooed-over since his 23 points and 19 rebounds on Feb. 22 at then-No. 1 Baylor, and his 19 points and 16 rebounds against Oklahoma State thereafter, hit the floor and stayed there just 4:15 into the game. The arena quieted.

He hobbled off, and came back here and there for almost 20 minutes of playing time, and got six points and nine rebounds. “I imagine he’ll be fine,” Self said, “but big guys like that, a turned ankle probably affects him more than a guard.”

Azubuike did matter, but auspiciously for Kansas and all, he didn’t matter as much as usual, in part because Self can bring in the 6-foot-10 David McCormack, the sophomore from Norfolk and Virginia’s Oak Hill Academy. McCormack, with his obvious confidence and polish, doesn’t look like somebody who comes in; he looks like somebody who starts and then comes out and then comes back in.

As Dotson put it, “We play next man up. Of course, we’re going to feel for him and make sure he’s all right. A player going down can’t stop us from that particular game in the moment.”

It especially did not stop the 6-foot-2 Dotson, the sophomore from Charlotte of whom Weber said, “Oh, he’s elite. And the thing is, he makes the right play. He can score. He can get downhill.” He drew seven fouls.

Yet still, the foremost reason Kansas might have to serve as the central theme of March showed itself in this game from when 7:23 remained, when the score stood 48-48, till 2:40 was left, when the score stood 56-48 for Kansas. In that frame, through seven Kansas State possessions, the Wildcats strained and all but writhed around even to get shots. The Jayhawks seemed to have six people out there. Steals happened. A shot-clock violation happened.

That, above all, might be the reason to favor Kansas above all the others in the great, heaving mass. If the Jayhawks do reach a round in which they commit ugliness, they have the options for eluding said ugliness. Of Self’s 16 previous Kansas teams, five allowed between 61 and 62 points per game, with the best being the 61.3 per game of 2005-06. Four times in the last six seasons, that number strayed above 70, but this year, it began Saturday at 60.6, then waned even a smidgen more.

“I told Bill before the game, their toughness, their grit, they make plays,” Weber said.

That can get you through a big bracket and a banner up into the rafters for as long as it can stay.